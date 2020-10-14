WINGHAM, ONT. -- Tense times at a Bruce County owned long term care home, after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive tests came in over the weekend. One of the positive tests has since come back as a “false positive.”

The other staff member’s retest results are still pending.

The long term care home in Walkerton isn’t in outbreak, but is following outbreak protocols as a precaution, say officials with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit.

Brucelea Haven’s Managing director, Jill Knowlton says, “false positive results can occur and we are working with our Public Health Unit and our Medical Officer of Health to ensure risk is assessed and retesting occurs, as in this case.”

Brucelea Haven had two staff members test positive for Covid-19 back in April.

The county-run long term care home was closed to admissions from August 2019 until March 2020 due to inadequate care and staffing levels.

The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care cleared the home to start accepting patients again, just before the pandemic began.