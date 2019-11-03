Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will announce the results of Ontario-wide ratification votes on Monday.

The 55,000 members of CUPE and the provincial government reached a tentative central agreement a month ago.

Under the deal, custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff will get a one per cent wage increase.

The agreement also calls for millions of dollars in government funding restored. The Ford government cuts resulted in as many as 1,500 jobs lost.

The union says it will provide further details of the deal at a news conference at the legislature.

It also plans to announce steps it says are needed to address under funding in Ontario's public education.