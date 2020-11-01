Advertisement
Residents return home as police investigate reports of armed man along Adelaide Street
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 12:46PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 1, 2020 2:06PM EST
London police on scene for a weapons investigation on Adelaide Street. (Jordyn Read / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- A brief evacatuaion for residents along a portion of Adelaide Street has ended.
Police closed Adelaide Street between Hamilton Road and Nelson Street after descending on the area when a man was reported with a firearm outside a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street.
No injuries have been reported in the incident and residents have since been allowed to return home.
The Emergency Response Unit along with Canine Units have been called in to assist.
Many police units have since cleared the scene.
There has been no word on any possible arrests or charges.