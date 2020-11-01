LONDON, ONT -- A brief evacatuaion for residents along a portion of Adelaide Street has ended.

Police closed Adelaide Street between Hamilton Road and Nelson Street after descending on the area when a man was reported with a firearm outside a residence in the 100-block of Adelaide Street.

No injuries have been reported in the incident and residents have since been allowed to return home.

The Emergency Response Unit along with Canine Units have been called in to assist.

Many police units have since cleared the scene.

There has been no word on any possible arrests or charges.