Residents outraged following councillor to councillor comment

During a heated debate at Kincardine council Monday night, Coun. Dave Cuyler could be heard calling fellow Coun. Laura Haight a derogatory and sexualized term including profanity.

“I was stunned. I have been called these things in emails, in voicemails, even in person. I’ve never heard that from a colleague, at the council chambers, around the council table,” says Haight from her Kincardine home.

CTV News will not share the exact wording of the comment due to its graphic nature, but after the comment was made, Cuyler apologized, but not to Haight. Instead, it was made to the entire council in general.

When reached by CTV News, Cuyler responded to the incident with “no comment.” The use of the derogatory term to describe a part of female anatomy, from one councillor to another, in open session, has shocked local residents.

“It was an obscene, misogynistic, insult directed towards a fellow councillor, and it’s just not acceptable,” says Kincardine resident Rick Clarke.

“I’m also disappointed that we’re having to have this discussion as a community, because it should have been addressed in the moment, at the council meeting, and I’m very disappointed this this is something that is continuing to occur,” adds Kincardine resident, Sarah Patterson.

A Kincardine, Ont. council meeting from Monday, April 4, 2022. (Source: Rogers TV)

Cuyler has been reprimanded twice in the past three years for breaking council’s code of conduct. His last infraction meant he lost 30 days of pay, and was forced to apologize to staff, council and the public.

Haight wouldn’t say what punishment she’d like to see for Cuyler for his lewd comment, but says she’ll will be filing a complaint with Kincardine’s integrity commissioner.

“Complaints about our positions on issues are valid, but to sexualize our positions and comment like that is unacceptable and it’s one of the reasons women don’t put their names forward,” says Haight.

Members of the community were more direct in what they’d like to see as a punishment for their elected official’s conduct.

“The person that did this needs to step down. They need to resign. It’s not okay. By allowing that person to continue to represent the community, I don’t think that’s a fair representation of many members of Kincardine,” says resident Meghan Fair.

“I think an immediate suspension pending review from the integrity commissioner,” says Kincardine resident Jennifer Hunter. “I don’t think it’s even been a year since they’ve had respectful workplace training, and it’s not enough. It’s a mindset that needs to change.”

When asked if she’ll be back at the next council meeting no matter what, Haight says “with bells on.”

CTV News reached out to Kincardine Mayor Gerry Glover for comment on this situation, and have yet to hear a response.