Residents finding shelter as retirement home blazed deemed accidental

A fire that forced 120 seniors out of their burning Sarnia retirement home has been deemed accidental.

The determination comes after a multi-day investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) and Sarnia fire inspectors.

Outside the Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence, restoration workers are preparing to clear and secure the damaged building — That includes packing up the salvageable belongings of residents.

Inside, work crews are confined to the south end of the structure. It’s an area Sarnia fire said was protected from the heavy flame by a firewall.

But to the north and east ends of the retirement residence, the fire took the roof and parts of the third floor.

Eric Ruggles was waiting to inspect the area Thursday. His firm, ENSPEC Environmental, is tasked with determining if any hazardous materials remain on the scene.

Looking at the damage, he’s amazed no one was hurt.

Damage from a fire is seen at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence in Sarnia, Ont. on Jan. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“It’s very devastating to see it, but again, I love the fact that nobody got injured,” said Ruggles.

But while they escaped with their lives, the residents are struggling to cope.

At Community of Christ Church, a donation drop-off has proven successful.

Jim Scherer donated clothing to support an impacted family friend.

“I had a friend who had a mother there. She’s now back at home as they look for another place for her.”

Community of Christ Pastor Pat MacGregor said most residents have found shelter with family or in other retirement homes.

Glancing over her church hall packed with donations, she is thankful.

“I actually cried because I’m just overwhelmed the community has helped us,” said MacGregor.

Pastor Pat MacGregor of Community of Christ Church in Sarnia stands amongst some of the donated items for victims of the Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence Fire. Jan. 19, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)The emotion is the exact opposite of what she felt Sunday night. She could see the flames as she rushed from her home to the scene around 11 p.m.

Once she arrived, she helped residents get to safety.

“They walked across the street to Trillium Villa in their nightgowns. It’s very devastating.”

And while it will take time for the traumatic memories of the fire to fade, MacGregor is confident that community spirit will comfort the residents she ministers.

“Ninety-five year olds that don’t know where to go and what to do. Some don’t have families. But, we’re their families now,” MacGregor added.

There is no damage estimate for the fire, but it is expected to reach a multi-million dollar figure.

Officials have not confirmed if any of the building is salvageable.