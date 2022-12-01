Residents evacuated after fire at Bruce County housing complex

Residents of a Bruce County housing complex in Walkerton have been evacuated following a fire Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and paramedics are on scene at the John Street apartment complex, which has 30 units.

It’s unclear if there any injuries at this point, but residents are currently being housed at the Walkerton arena, which is being used as a temporary warming shelter.

A section of John Street is currently closed.

With files from CTV's Scott Miller.