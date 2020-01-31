LONDON, ONT -- Working smoke alarms allowed three people to safely escape a fire in a home in the Oakridge neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to 30 Colonial Cres. at 3:40 a.m. for a house fire.

Once on scene firefighters found three adults waiting outside, they had been alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms which allowed them to safely get out.

The London Fire Department says working alarms are key for early detection. As a result the fire was quickly put out and damage was contained.

Some fire crews are clearing. Fire inspector on scene damage in excess is $100,000 no cause has been determined #ldnont https://t.co/XNPnhVRZ2R — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 31, 2020

The home suffered around $100,000 in total damages, while a cause has not yet been determined.

A fire inspector was on scene early Friday morning.