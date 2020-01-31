Residents escape overnight fire thanks to smoke alarms
A house fire in the Oakridge neighbourhood on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (London Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- Working smoke alarms allowed three people to safely escape a fire in a home in the Oakridge neighbourhood early Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to 30 Colonial Cres. at 3:40 a.m. for a house fire.
Once on scene firefighters found three adults waiting outside, they had been alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms which allowed them to safely get out.
The London Fire Department says working alarms are key for early detection. As a result the fire was quickly put out and damage was contained.
The home suffered around $100,000 in total damages, while a cause has not yet been determined.
A fire inspector was on scene early Friday morning.