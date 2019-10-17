Featured
Residents displaced in overnight fire on Hamilton Road
Fire crews on scene at the fire on Hamilton Road on Thursday, October 17, 2019. (London Fire Department)
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:18AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 8:50AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Investigators say a candle may be the cause of an overnight fire in southeast London that has left residents displaced.
The London Fire Department says the fire at 229 Hamilton Road began around 3 a.m. The building has several apartment units within.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment it began in, however damages are set at $100,000 and the residents will be displaced for some time.
One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Shelter was obtained for all residents that are displaced.
A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.