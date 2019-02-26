

Scott Miller, CTV London





About 15-20 residents of an apartment building in Port Elgin won’t be going home anytime soon.

A kitchen fire in one of the apartments on Waterloo Street caused heavy smoke damage through the entire building.

The fire happened shortly after midnight on Saturday. Two cats perished in the blaze.

An estimated $150,000 in damage was done by the blaze.

While some of the residents may return to their apartments this week or next, Saugeen Shores Fire Chief Phil Eagleson says it will “quite awhile” until all residents are back home.

In the short term, the All Seasons Hotel in Port Elgin stepped up and offered accommodation to the displaced residents.

Eagleson says the owners of the hotel “should be commended for stepping up in a time of need.”