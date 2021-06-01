LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police say they are dealing with persons barricaded in a residence on Montrose Street and are asking nearby residents to stay indoors.

The incident is in the 800 block of Montrose Street.

It is unclear what lead to the standoff however police are asking residents that reside in the area of Maxwell Street, Assiniboine Crescent, and Wilmont Place to remain indoors at this time and for all others to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, more to come…