Residents angered by temporary depots to serve encampment population

Cavendish Park, with Walnut Street apartment building in background, as seen on June 28, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Cavendish Park, with Walnut Street apartment building in background, as seen on June 28, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver