Residents angered by temporary depots to serve encampment population

London, Ont. city hall’s newest strategy to fight homelessness is causing anger in some neighbourhoods.

“We’ve had so many homeless in the building,” exclaimed Walnut Street resident Linda Brady, who lives in an apartment building across from Cavendish Park.

The park has been selected as one of four service depot locations to serve the homeless population living in encampments.

Brady said there’s plenty of trouble in her building without the depots attracting even more suspicious characters.

“They defecate in the hallways, in the stairwells. They urinate. They’re druggies. One of them comes in, he’s got a, what do you call that? A machete on his hip. They’re all homeless people, they all end up in our building, and they all fall asleep,” said Brady.

Julie Guindon, who also resides in the Walnut Street apartment building, explained that the residence is home to mainly senior citizens and members of the disabled community.

She said people are intimidated, “From 6:00 p.m. on, no-one answers their door in the building because the homeless are in our stairwell injection.”

The depots will provide about 90 minutes a day of onsite services, including hygiene facilities. Senior citizen Linda Thompson, who also lives in the apartment, said she’s had frightening run-ins with encampment residents.

Ann Street Park, as seen on June 28, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

She said her days of carefree strolls are long gone, “I have been petrified to stroll in this park now,” she said. “And I used to go down there for nice walks with my grandkids. You couldn’t pay me enough money to go down there.”

The three other depot locations are Anne Street Park, Wellington Valley Park, and Watson Street Park. All of the locations are in parks along the Thames River, where many encampments can be found.

City Councillor David Ferriera, whose ward includes three of the four depot locations, conceded at Tuesday’s council meeting that it’s not a popular move. But he said they have to try something.

“Let this encampment strategy play out, and then see how it is,” said Ferriera. “And if it’s not working, then we have to come back to the table and figure something out. But the alternative right now is we don’t have any other ideas. And the idea that’s come out from civic administration and the health and homelessness summit individuals is a good one.”

Wellington Valley Park, as seen on June 28, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

According to the city, the depots are meant to be temporary while it works on establishing permanent hubs to serve the homeless population.

It’s no consultation for Walnut Street residents Julie Guindon and Linda Brady.

“It’s a sad day for them to actually put one here,” said Brady.

“It needs to be downtown,” said Guindon.

“I’m disappointed, very disappointed,” added Brady.