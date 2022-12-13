Residential fire south of Strathroy
Multiple fire crews responded to a residential fire in Glencoe Tuesday morning.
The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. to 4646 Calvert Drive.
More details will be provided as they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Civilian police declined 40 military sexual criminal cases: Armed Forces
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday that she has directed the Canadian Armed Forces to end its jurisdiction over sexual crimes, even as military police say they have faced challenges transferring such cases to civilian counterparts.
Hospital considering hiring unvaccinated staff indicative of 'crisis situation': expert
As Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system faces critical staffing shortages, particularly among registered nurses, some hospitals are looking at the possibility of hiring unvaccinated workers to boost care capacity.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Winter storm forces school closures in parts of the Maritimes
Winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
U.S. scientists announce 'major' fusion energy breakthrough
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Alberta fireball challenges theories of solar system's origin: Western University
A fireball over the skies of central Alberta last year captured the attention of international researchers, including astronomers at London, Ont.'s Western University. On Monday, the university announced that the cosmic origins of this particular meteoroid is now 'challenging' long-held beliefs about the origins of the solar system.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year
Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference
President Vladimir Putin has ditched his annual marathon news conference following a series of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -- a tacit acknowledgment that the Russian leader's war has gone badly wrong.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo to announce location of managed encampment today
The Region of Waterloo is set to reveal the location of its first outdoor shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment, today at 1 p.m.
-
Waterloo region public school board votes to encourage masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees voted in favour of a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Windsor
-
Police believe Lakeshore break and enters may be connected
OPP in Lakeshore are investigating daytime break and enters at three separate homes. Police say all incidents happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday and involved homes on Wintermute Avenue, Whitewood Drive and Traditional Trail.
-
Crash on Highway 401 leads to charge for Kingsville driver
OPP say a 53-year-old Kingsville driver has been charged after a collision on Highway 401 in Elgin County.
-
Owner of former church in Stoney Point seeking to demolish heritage building
A historical church in Stoney Point could soon meet the wrecking ball as council mulls a report pointing to structural issues that pose a safety risk.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach senior loses thousands to grandparent scam
Provincial police in Wasaga Beach are investigating a recent grandparent scam, also known as an emergency scam after multiple incidents were reported.
-
Up to 25cm to blanket central Ontario: This is when to expect it
Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket the region starting Thursday.
-
Barrie man's stolen truck found in shipping container
Police are reminding motorists to take extra steps to ensure thieves don't target their vehicles after two were found inside cargo containers ready to be shipped.
Northern Ontario
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
-
Pedestrian struck and critically injured in Barrhaven
A pedestrian was critically injured when a driver struck him with a vehicle in Barrhaven Tuesday morning.
-
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE | Here's how much a house in Ottawa is expected to cost in 2023
Home prices in Ottawa will slightly increase by the end of next year, according to a new forecast.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect taken into custody in connection with seemingly random slashing attacks downtown
A suspect in two seemingly random slashing attacks in downtown Toronto last week has been arrested, CP24 has learned.
-
Inside SickKids: An overworked emergency department prepares for a new surge
The Canadian Press recently spent hours inside SickKids to better understand the immense challenges faced by pediatric hospitals and the ways in which they are tackling them.
-
Ontario woman thought she was being 'pranked' after huge Lotto Max win
An Ontario woman says she thought she was being pranked when she found out she had won millions in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, critically injured after hit and run in downtown Montreal: police
A seven-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.
-
Quebec to offer free antiviral flu drug in pharmacies
With flu season in full swing, Quebec's health ministry will soon make an antiviral drug freely available at pharmacies in the hopes that it helps take the pressure off of crowded doctor's offices and emergency rooms.
-
Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau
Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Quebec already has 'all the tools' to ensure that 'almost all of these people would be francophones.'
Atlantic
-
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
-
'I want to see him': Father of Dieppe, N.B., murder victim speaks
It was an emotional day in a Moncton courtroom as the man charged with first-degree murder in 24-year-old Max Boudreau's death appeared before a judge.
Winnipeg
-
Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba
A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba this week, with accumulations that could range between 20 and 30 centimetres (cm).
-
'We just want you home': Family of missing drag performer concerned about his well-being
A Winnipeg man well-known in the city's drag performance community is missing, family and friends say.
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
Calgary
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Edmonton
-
'Spending like a drunken sailor': Sohi hot mic comment caught during budget debate
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made an off-hand comment Monday evening that was caught by a hot microphone during discussions about the city's capital budget.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning mild today and for the rest of the week
The cold air lingers through the morning hours today. But, we should be in for a nice warm-up later today.
-
Coliseum demolition given green light by city council
City council paved the way for the demolition of the former Northlands Coliseum to free up the site for future development.
Vancouver
-
House fire in East Vancouver sends woman to hospital in critical condition
A woman is in critical condition in hospital after an aggressive house fire in East Vancouver Monday night.
-
After World Cup, rising soccer star returns to B.C. school to inspire students
Fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, rising soccer star Joel Waterman made a triumphant return to his former high school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Monday to share some inspiring words with students.
-
