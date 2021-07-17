LONDON, ONT -- A Friday evening house fire in the Municipality of Bayham, results in $700,000 in estimated damages, fire crews say.

At 7:30 p.m. the Municipality of Bayham Fire department and emergecy crews responded to a house fire at 56284 Heritage Line, Straffordville.

In a release, Bayham Fire chief, Harry Baranik says upon arrival crews saw flames pouring out the garage area of the residence.

The residence is a duplex and all occupants evacuated safely.

Approx. 40 firefighters attended and were fighting the blaze for five hours.

The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious but the incident is under investigation says Baranik.

The damage, which is estimated at $700,000, was extensive to the structure and the occupant’s contents.

There were no injuries to report.