A 45-year-old St. Thomas resident found a big surprise when he went home to his Metcalfe Street apartment on the weekend.

On arrival, police say, he found an unknown man inside attempting to steal his belongings.

The suspect fled, but was chased by the resident and a neighbour and tackled on the front lawn before police were called.

Investigators say the man had entered the locked apartment and started loading items into his backpack before he was interrupted.

Stolen items including cigarettes, electronics and running shoes were found in the backpack the suspect was carrying, according to police.

As a result a 40-year-old St. Thomas man was charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February.