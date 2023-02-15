Researchers bringing inclusiveness to the classroom with LGBTQ2S+ project

Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have begun a pilot study and pilot project that will assist teachers and staff in supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ students in the classroom.

The project, “Queer in the Classroom” is part of MINDS (the Mental Health Incubator for Disruptive Solutions of London-Middlesex) which is a social innovation lab focused on developing solutions to promote the mental health and well-being of youth.

Queer in the Classroom is looking at youth who are dealing with higher rates of mental health difficulties including the risk of suicide, substance use, depression, and anxiety, according to Dr. Arlene MacDougall, Lawson scientist, director of MINDS and psychiatrist at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

“We’ve heard from teachers, parents, and students that there’s a great need to make schools safer and a place for everyone to feel included and so this is about working with teachers to develop their understanding and skillset,” she said.

She added, “MINDS is focused on where in the system can we create new solutions to promote resilience, positive mental health and reduce the incidence of mental illness.”

The goal of this project is to support students who need an inclusive and equitable environment, according to Iylah Neves, a youth research assistant.

To make this possible, Neves explained that teachers can provide different stories that youth can look at and see themselves in if they are struggling.

“It’s meant to develop their resiliency and their positive self-worth as a function of the benefits of their diversity and identity,” said Neves. “They can be queer and trans [gender] and they can still achieve great things, have meaningful relationships, and be successful individuals.”