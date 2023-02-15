Researchers bringing inclusiveness to the classroom with LGBTQ2S+ project

Iylah Neves and Dr. Arlene MacDougall are working on a pilot study and project called Queer in the Classroom that will assist teachers and staff in supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ students in the classroom. (Source: Lawson Health Research Institute) Iylah Neves and Dr. Arlene MacDougall are working on a pilot study and project called Queer in the Classroom that will assist teachers and staff in supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ students in the classroom. (Source: Lawson Health Research Institute)

