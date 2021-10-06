Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future

Several dogs rescued from a location in Brant County, Ont. (Cassia Bryden / Facebook) Several dogs rescued from a location in Brant County, Ont. (Cassia Bryden / Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island