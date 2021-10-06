Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future

Innerkip, Ont. -

A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.

Cassia Bryden, of Sato Saved End of the Line Dog Rescue, says she attended a property at the request of OPP. She says they were there to respond to a combined medical and mental health issue.

Upon arrival, Bryden says a person at the residence agreed to surrender the dogs to her organization.

“It was me, who went into that home, and got every single dog out of there and hand loaded them into crates,” she told CTV News London during a telephone interview.

A Facebook fundraising page, created by Bryden, displays photos of the dogs rescued. Some of the pictures show animals with open wounds, mange and other ailments and injuries.

“I’m hopeful that almost all of the dogs are going to make a full physical recovery. Unfortunately, it is going to be a number of weeks before we know some of the psychological damage, long term, on some of the dogs.”

The online fundraiser is already approaching its $15,000 goal, with nearly $12,000 raised by noon on Wednesday.

Money raised will go directly to the care of the animals rescued, which beyond the dogs, includes two cats and a turtle.

Bryden says she’s still working to get three dogs out of the home.

Once all are safe, she, along with other agencies, will work with the dogs. The funds raised will help support them.

“I'm going to add a couple of different dog beds that work really well in the kennel. It will kind of keep the dogs up and get them kind of used to not cowering so much, because a lot of the dogs are really nervous right now and we want to make them happy and comfortable. And everybody has really come through and helped.”

Bryden is hopeful, in time, the animals will be rehabilitated and adopted.

The dogs in the worst shape are residing with her.

Ten others are at Hillside Kennels near Innerkip, where Bryden is a part-time employee.

CTV News Northern Ontario reports a large portion of the remaining animals are now with a rescue group in Sudbury, while others are believed to be with another group in North Bay.