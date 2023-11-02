Representatives with Defeat Duchenne Canada will travel to Parliament Hill this weekend

They will be making the case for improved access to game-changing treatments.

"We just want what everybody else has got,” said Rick Moss. Moss is the National Director of Strategic Partnerships for Defeat Duchene Canada, a national charity based in London, Ont.

In the spring, the federal government committed $1.5 billion for a national strategy to help deliver drugs needed to treat rare diseases.

“We heard nothing about that money, or how it was to be used until just the last few weeks,” Moss told CTV London.

He will be part of a team of researchers and parents of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy that will be travelling to Parliament Hill this weekend.

“On Sunday, in Ottawa, we have one of the co-chairs of the new committee that’s been struck. Our hope is that we’ll get a lot more information there as to how we might find a separate path for treatments of these rare diseases, Duchenne and thousands of others, that can get to the people who are affected by the disease,” said Moss.

Rick Moss, National Director of Strategic Partnerships with Defeat Duchenne Canada, seen on Nov. 2, 2023, will join researchers and parents travelling to Parliament Hill to request accelerated approvals for therapies. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Defeat Duchene Canada spawned from Jesse's Journey. Jesse’s Journey started as a fundraiser that saw John Davidson push his 15-year-old son Jesse, who was by then using a wheelchair, across Ontario in the summer of 1995.

Jesse lost his battle with Duchenne in November of 2009 at the age of 29.

Moss said there are a number of drugs that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Association (EMA), but aren’t available to the more than 800 boys and young men in Canada.

Moss said more urgency is needed so those therapies that can start improving and extending lives, "They extend the time between when they are ambulatory and when they are non-ambulatory, so they don't go into the wheel chairs as soon. They don't have the same loss of muscle, they don't lose it as quickly. There's other treatments now, one just approved last week by the FDA that has fewer side-effects for the boys as far as steroids are concerned. There are some tremendous things out there. None of them are accessible for the boys in Canada. We see that as terribly unfair."

Moss said they will also spend Monday meeting with MPs to try and get support for their effort.