Reports of gunfire leads police to a separate arrest

Reports of gunshots in Ayton led police to another incident that resulted in charges for a man from West Grey.

On Tuesday, police responded to the scene where they found a man on a motorcycle with improper plates — which turned out to be unrelated to reports of gunshots.

Officers were able to identify the driver of the motorcycle and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

After searching the man, police seized crystal methamphetamine worth about $15,000, a small quantity of fentanyl valued at $ 100, magic mushrooms valued at $100, several electronic scales, baggies and drug paraphernalia.

The motorcycle was impounded and a 34-year-old man is facing charges.