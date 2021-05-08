Advertisement
Reports of a weapons call ends in an arrest of a 15-year-old in Woodstock
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 7:17PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 8, 2021 7:18PM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A teen has been charged with possesion of a weapon.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a male who allegedly had a weapon at Southside Park.
A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of an 'imitation weapon' for a dangerous purpose and unauthorised possession of a weapon.
The accused's identity will not be published due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.