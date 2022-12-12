Report of sexual assault in London

London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city.

On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

The man allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and touched her inappropriately before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injuries and the investigation has been reassigned to the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

The suspect was described a man with a slim build, approximately 5’10”, wearing black clothing and a black toque.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).