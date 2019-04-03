

Scott Miller, CTV London





The workers wanted signs don’t lie, 72 per cent of employers in midwestern Ontario had a job they had trouble finding a taker for this year.

That’s up from 59 per cent last year.

That’s one of the key findings of a survey of 500 employers in midwestern Ontario by the Four County Labour Market Planning Board.

Their annual Employer One survey found that half of the employers that had trouble finding workers, had at least one job that took an entire year to fill.

Low unemployment and high participation rates have led to many jobs going unfilled in an area stretching from Tobermory to Stratford.

While there’s still a lot of effort to try and attract workers from inside and outside the region, there’s a new emphasis on retention, putting the impetus on employers to change how they do business.