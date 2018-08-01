Featured
Replica gun seized during arrest
London police arrest a teen for allegedly possessing a replica firearm on Aug. 1 2018. (Courtesy: Drew Gray)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 4:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 1, 2018 4:54PM EDT
A 16-year-old boy is in custody following a dramatic take-down in downtown London Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., police were called about a male believed to be in possession of a gun at Citi Plaza.
He was arrested at gunpoint at the corner of Wellington and King.
No one was hurt and a replica gun was recovered.
Charges are pending.