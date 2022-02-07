Replica firearm seized after suspect tries to flee from London, Ont. police
A London, Ont. man has been charged after a weapons investigation Sunday.
Around 6:45 a.m., police were called for a person with a gun on Cedarpark Way in northeast London.
The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers could arrive.
About an hour later, OPP discovered a person sleeping behind the wheel in the suspect vehicle on Fairfax Court in the Wonderland and Gainsborough area.
The suspect tried to flee but was arrested and a replica firearm was seized. No one was hurt.
An 18-year-old London man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, resisting arrest; and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
The accused will appear in court Wednesday.
