Replica firearm seized after individual attends Oktoberfest dressed as 'Call of Duty' character: St. Thomas police

Police in St. Thomas seized a replica firearm over the weekend after a person with what was believed to have been a gun was reported at an Oktoberfest event.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, on Oct. 14 police were called to the Oktoberfest event in the city’s downtown to investigate a report of an individual being in the area with what was believed to be a gun.

Upon arrival, police discovered the individual dressed in black clothing, imitation body armour, a face covering, and who was in possession of a replica revolver.

Police later learned the outfit the individual was wearing was a costume related to a character from the ‘Call of Duty’ video game.

The individual was cooperative with police, and officers used the incident to educate them on the “potential perception and risks of wearing this type of costume in public.”