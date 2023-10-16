Replica firearm seized after individual attends Oktoberfest dressed as 'Call of Duty' character: St. Thomas police
Police in St. Thomas seized a replica firearm over the weekend after a person with what was believed to have been a gun was reported at an Oktoberfest event.
According to the St. Thomas Police Service, on Oct. 14 police were called to the Oktoberfest event in the city’s downtown to investigate a report of an individual being in the area with what was believed to be a gun.
Upon arrival, police discovered the individual dressed in black clothing, imitation body armour, a face covering, and who was in possession of a replica revolver.
Police later learned the outfit the individual was wearing was a costume related to a character from the ‘Call of Duty’ video game.
The individual was cooperative with police, and officers used the incident to educate them on the “potential perception and risks of wearing this type of costume in public.”
London Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians that asked the federal government for help leaving the West Bank crossed into Jordan on Monday, according Canada's minister of foreign affairs.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Kitchener
-
Missing person connected to multi-day investigation at Guelph home: Police
Guelph police are looking for a missing man who they say may have information about an ongoing police investigation.
-
Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge
A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
GED test to end next spring
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 24: Accused continues testimony
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, resumed in Windsor's Superior Court Monday with the accused returning to the stand in his own defence.
-
Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Magna Integram Windsor Seating workers vote 99 percent in favour of strike
Employees at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed.
Barrie
-
Helicopter crashes into waterfront Collingwood home
A helicopter crashed into a house in Collingwood shortly after takeoff Monday morning, officials say.
-
Police seize stolen catalytic converters at Barrie Motel
Three men face charges after officers say they discovered several stolen catalytic converters in Barrie.
-
Motorists caught off-guard, businesses impacted by lengthy closure of busy Barrie intersection
Summer may be over, but construction season rages on in the City of Barrie with the lengthy closure of a busy intersection.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. teen charged with vicious assault on two women
A 17-year-old in Timmins has been charged after two women, ages 16 and 41, were taken to hospital after a serious assault.
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.
Ottawa
-
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Man accused of going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing several charges after an officer on Highway 401 caught him driving more than 2.5 times the speed limit.
-
Zexi Li, 'Freedom Convoy' lawyers spar over use of the word 'occupation' in court
The woman who went to court to get an injunction against the 'Freedom Convoy' last year is set to testify today in the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers. Zexi Li is expected to take the stand in the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who are accused mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, among other charges.
Toronto
-
Ontario tables bill to return Greenbelt land and enhance legal protections
The Ontario government tabled legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.
-
Here's how Canada's Big Six banks are responding to the 'grandparent scam'
What happens after vigilance fails and scammers capitalize in on a senior’s good nature? This is how Canadian banks are responding to the 'grandparent scam.'
Montreal
-
Montreal-area high school on lockdown
A high school on Montreal's South Shore is on lockdown after police were called to respond to a report of individuals who were 'possibly armed' nearby.
-
Montreal police unveil new, eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign
Drivers heading south on d'Iberville Street in Montreal's east end could soon be confronted by their worst nightmare -- what could happen if they're not careful behind the wheel.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Atlantic
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
N.S. RCMP say public not at risk as search continues for motel shooting suspect
Nova Scotia RCMP say they don't believe there is any threat to the public as they continue their search for a potentially armed man suspected of shooting a woman at a motel in Brookfield, N.S.
-
Woman charged with manslaughter after alleged stabbing death in Saint John, N.B.
A Saint John, N.B. man who was stabbed earlier this month died in hospital on Saturday while the woman who allegedly attacked him has been charged with manslaughter.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man pleads not-guilty in killing of parents and attack on nurse
Lawyers for a man accused of killing his parents and attacking a nurse at a Winnipeg hospital nearly two years ago say he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
-
School burns down in Powerview-Pine Falls; RCMP investigating
A fire that engulfed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls Saturday night is being treated as suspicious by RCMP.
-
In-custody death being investigated: Winnipeg police
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.
Calgary
-
Alberta Review Board allows some freedoms for Airdrie man who killed mother
The Alberta Review Board says a young man who killed his mother because he thought she was possessed by Satan is allowed trips to Calgary.
-
Two killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border after swerving to avoid moose: RCMP
A man and a teenage girl died in a collision between an SUV and a cattle hauler near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Sunday night.
-
'It's not fair': Wildlife reserve calling for changes to Alberta black bear cub policy
An Alberta wildlife reserve is renewing calls for the government to revisit protocols for rehabilitating black bears.
Edmonton
-
Guilty plea entered in killing during attempted robbery in Edson
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of an Edson man during an attempted robbery.
-
Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday
A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
-
DFO says thousands of illegal shark fins found during Pacific patrol
Canadian fisheries officers discovered more than 3,000 shark fins while conducting a maritime surveillance and enforcement mission in the North Pacific Ocean, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
-
Search for senior missing in Whistler suspended
The search for a missing 80-year-old man and his dog in Whistler was suspended Sunday after volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours in seven days.