WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Georgetown man allegedly found in possession of more than $83,000 of drugs is now facing 19 charges after crashing into a police cruiser in an attempt to flee.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday Sarnia police responded to a call in the area of Capel and Admiral Streets for a report of a vehicle with a driver who had been slumped over the wheel with the car still in drive for nearly 20 minutes.

When officers arrived, they found the car sitting between the southbound vehicle and bike lanes on Capel Street.

Police say the 34-year-old man who is known to police and frequents the Sarnia area was found seated in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake and engine running.

Officers set up a stationary block using two police cruisers parked in front and behind his vehicle to prevent the man from fleeing.

“Reasonable grounds were formed to believe the accused was impaired by a drug and, as a result, it was necessary to break the driver’s side window to safely make an arrest and to check on his welfare,” a Sarnia police news release says.

Police say when the man woke up he immediately tried to flee the area and accelerated his vehicle in such a manner that it pushed the police cruiser forward nearly two metres.

“Officers, fearing for their life in this situation, had to forcefully remove the accused from the driver’s seat. Once removed from the vehicle, the driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, resist peace officer, and dangerous driving,” police say.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Officers searched the area where the driver was seated and allegedly found $6,670 in cash as well as drug paraphernalia and 156.8 g of, 34.8 g of cocaine and 6.8 g of meth, with a combined street total of $83,256, police say.

The accused was taken to the Sarnia Police Headquarters after he was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Police say he had also allegedly refused to comply with a blood demand.

The man is facing 19 charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking and impaired operation.

Police say the accused was held for a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.