Repairs to remove scaffolding from London City Hall reveals rising cost of maintaining municipal building
After more than five decades in service, London City Hall is increasingly showing its age.
On Monday, a contractor will begin a $338,700 repair to the underside of the canopy that covers the front entrance.
“We'll fix all the mechanical infrastructure and put in a new and improved soffit that will be made of aluminium panels,” explained Director of Fleet and Facilities Lynda Stewart.
The work will include necessary structural rehabilitation, mechanical infrastructure repair and replacement, canopy soffit installation, and asbestos abatement as some of the materials being removed contain the carcinogen.
Industrial scaffolding has blocked a portion of city hall’s front steps since last February when a leak in an interior cold water line damaged the soffit.
In September, London City Hall turns 53 years old.
The anticipated lifespan of the building was initially estimated at 35 to 50 years.
“The age of the facility is certainly a factor in the frequency and the complexity of the repairs that we have to undertake,” explained Stewart.
According to budget documents, much of the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical system within city hall is original — as are components of the fire and safety systems.
A master accommodation plan (MAP) will determine what’s needed to meet the municipality’s future office space needs.
In a few months city council will receive a report recommending how to spend $118 million in this year’s municipal budget ($125.5 million from 2024-2027) to implement the accommodation plan.
“The master accommodation plan did go in 2023 to council,” added Stewart. “So we expect that we will be coming back in the summer of 2024 for a further decision on that.”
The repairs to the canopy will require temporary barriers that will block the front entrance of city hall.
Wayfinding signage will direct Londoners to the north door of the building (from Reg Cooper Square) until repairs are complete July 31, 2024.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
These pests could bug Canadians earlier than usual, entomologists say
Canadians don't usually worry about mosquitoes, ticks or other insects in early March. Yet the abnormally mild winter in the country could see some pests bug people earlier than usual in Canada, some entomologists say.
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms
Some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations, a Missouri hospital said Friday.
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
She battled sub-zero temperatures and ferocious winds to record the longest-ever run in Antarctica
It was on her third day of running consecutive ultramarathons in Antarctica that Donna Urquhart felt the full force of the continent’s brutal conditions: violent winds, bitter cold and such poor visibility that she couldn’t even see her feet.
Widespread damage: B.C. fruit growers face millions in losses
The trouble stems from earlier this winter, which started exceptionally warm. Then in January, temperatures suddenly plunged. A shock many grape vines and fruit trees just couldn’t take.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.