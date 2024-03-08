Repairs to remove scaffolding from London City Hall reveals rising cost of maintaining municipal building

After more than five decades in service, London City Hall is increasingly showing its age.

On Monday, a contractor will begin a $338,700 repair to the underside of the canopy that covers the front entrance.

“We'll fix all the mechanical infrastructure and put in a new and improved soffit that will be made of aluminium panels,” explained Director of Fleet and Facilities Lynda Stewart.

The work will include necessary structural rehabilitation, mechanical infrastructure repair and replacement, canopy soffit installation, and asbestos abatement as some of the materials being removed contain the carcinogen.

Industrial scaffolding has blocked a portion of city hall’s front steps since last February when a leak in an interior cold water line damaged the soffit.

In September, London City Hall turns 53 years old.

The anticipated lifespan of the building was initially estimated at 35 to 50 years.

“The age of the facility is certainly a factor in the frequency and the complexity of the repairs that we have to undertake,” explained Stewart.

According to budget documents, much of the mechanical, plumbing, and electrical system within city hall is original — as are components of the fire and safety systems.

A master accommodation plan (MAP) will determine what’s needed to meet the municipality’s future office space needs.

In a few months city council will receive a report recommending how to spend $118 million in this year’s municipal budget ($125.5 million from 2024-2027) to implement the accommodation plan.

“The master accommodation plan did go in 2023 to council,” added Stewart. “So we expect that we will be coming back in the summer of 2024 for a further decision on that.”

The repairs to the canopy will require temporary barriers that will block the front entrance of city hall.

Wayfinding signage will direct Londoners to the north door of the building (from Reg Cooper Square) until repairs are complete July 31, 2024.