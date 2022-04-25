Renowned special needs artist flees Ukraine and now living in Sarnia, Ont.
Fleeing Ukrainians are now starting to arrive in southwestern Ontario.
Through a coordinated effort by Chatham-based mission society Loads of Love and Bethel Church in Sarnia, two women have arrived in Lambton County.
Special needs artist Natasha Nikolenko and her caregiver Anya Kozub managed to get out of Ukraine and are now in Canada via Romania.
“I think the most important reason is it's safe here,” says Nikolenko, while speaking Ukrainian to Ed Dickson, the overseas director of Loads of Love from her apartment in Sarnia.
“When the war started, and rockets started hitting, it was really scary,” says Nikolenko.
Ukrainian artist Natasha Nikolenko, 36, is well-known in her home country due to her ability to paint with her mouth. Born without the use of her arms or legs, she’s fled Ukraine and now living in Sarnia, Ont. (Brent Lale / CTV News)Nikolenko is a well-known artist in her home country for overcoming obstacles in her life. The 36-year-old was born with no functioning arms or legs, and was abandoned by her parents at birth. She was raised in a boarding school for people with disabilities.
“Natasha is a hero of Ukraine,” says Dickson. “She was honored on national television by the president's wife, just for overcoming obstacles in her life. She's an amazing person, full of optimism, and you look at her and you think to yourself, 'Wow, do I have anything to complain about at all in my life?'”
Dickson recently returned from a humanitarian mission to Ukraine.
“When the war started, I didn't go right away,” says Dickson.
He adds, “Once I got the green light to go in we saw one rocket in just less than a kilometer from us. I was amazed at the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people who are adapting to this and helping people. We've evacuated over 5,000 people from bomb shelters and given groceries to over 30,000 families just since the war started.”
When they started to evacuate orphaned children and other people with special needs from the country, Dickson knew exactly who to call. He phoned Pastor Tim Gibb from Bethel Church who helped find housing in Sarnia.
Natasha Nikolenko, 36, speaks with Ed Dickson, the overseas director of Loads of Love from her apartment in Sarnia, Ont. Nikolenko has fled Ukraine and is now living in Canada. (Brent Lale / CTV News)“Bethel Church in Sarnia is actually preparing to receive about 20 Ukrainians, and they're all in-process,” says Gibb. “There's an application process with the government to get this one-time special emergency entrance visa, and we are working with them to get them here. I hope in the next week, we're going to have other Ukrainians arriving.”
He expects the next group to arrive to be a pair of single mothers from Ukraine.
Nikolenko just received some new paints Sunday and can now get to work. The hope is she can support herself through her art, which will be for sale.
“I believe here in Canada, I’ll be able to show Canadians the flowers and artistic ability of Ukrainians,” says Nikolenko.
Anyone interested in purchasing her work can contact Gibb at Bethel Church.
