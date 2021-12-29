Renewed call for hit-and-run driver to come forward

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont. is calling for the driver to turn themselves in, according a new video from the OPP.

Johannes 'Ewan' Smolders, 45, of Strathroy, died after he was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle while cycling on Calvert Drive on the evening of Oct. 11.

Police believe the vehicle involved may have been a 1997-2004 Dodge Dakota pickup or a 1998-2003 Dodge Durango SUV.

In a new video, his wife Sonia Freiter calls the loss "devastating" and says the family tries to tackle just one thing at a time, and ask what he would do in those situations.

Addressing the driver, she said, "Your choices that night took away a really, really special man. Your choices that night to leave the person, him on the side of the road to die, that's a very hard, hard thing to wrap my head around."

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.