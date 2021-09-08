Reminder from police about driving in school safety zones
Woodstock, Ont. police and Oxford County OPP are teaming up to make sure everybody remembers how to handle school safety zones.
As part of Operation Zero, officer will be monitoring school zones to ensure drivers are traveling safely and abiding by appropriate speed limits and no stopping signs.
Police are reminding drivers and pedestrians alike that these restrictions are put in place to ensure the safe flow of traffic and reduce the risk of collisions with pedestrians or passengers getting out of vehicles.
Pedestrians are asked to stay on the side walk, cross streets at street corners and follow the directions of crossing guards to ensure safe travel to and from school.
