Relief on horizon after multi-day heat wave

A multi-day heat warning that baked the region continued on Wednesday, but relief is finally on the horizon.

Here's a look at London's upcoming forecast

Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers late in the evening. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 19.

Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.