Relief on horizon after multi-day heat wave
A multi-day heat warning that baked the region continued on Wednesday, but relief is finally on the horizon.
According to Environment Canada, Wednesday evening will feature mainly cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers, later changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm, with winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low will dip down to 19 C.
On Thursday, cloudy skies will continue with a 30 per cent chance of showers, increasing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm, with a high of 24 C, feeling like 29 with the humidity.
Thursday night will see cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. The low will dip down to 14 C.
The last day of the workweek will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Here's a look at London's upcoming forecast
Wednesday night: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers late in the evening. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 19.
Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 22.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
