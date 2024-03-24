Relief from winter-like weather arriving soon
After the last blast of winter weather, the region is preparing for spring.
The sun will come out Sunday, but temperatures will stay cool with a high of plus 4 degrees forecasted, feeling like minus 16 in the morning with the wind chill.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of minus 3 overnight, rising to about zero degrees by morning.
However, some relief come Monday with temperatures warming up to a comfortable 11 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill near minus 9.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 11.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.
