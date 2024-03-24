LONDON
    • Relief from winter-like weather arriving soon

    A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Ellen Price) A CTV News London viewer submitted photo from February 2024. (Source: Ellen Price)
    After the last blast of winter weather, the region is preparing for spring.

    The sun will come out Sunday, but temperatures will stay cool with a high of plus 4 degrees forecasted, feeling like minus 16 in the morning with the wind chill.

    Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of minus 3 overnight, rising to about zero degrees by morning.

    However, some relief come Monday with temperatures warming up to a comfortable 11 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning.

    Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill near minus 9.

    Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High 11.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 10.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

