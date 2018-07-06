

London and surrounding areas are getting some relief from the heat today before temperatures climb closer to thirty degrees again next week.

After a week of scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity the high in the forest city will be just 24 degrees for Friday.

The morning felt remarkably different, even a little brisk as Londoners woke up to temperatures in the mid-teens instead of low to mid-twenties.

The sun is here to stay as well as Saturday will be sunny with a high of 25 degrees.

Temperatures will climb higher again with Sunday bringing a high of 29 and Monday a high of 30 degrees.