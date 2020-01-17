LONDON, ONT. -- Local and provincial officials were on hand in London on Friday to unveil a transportation plan for southwestern Ontario.

The plan includes more than 40 improvements for public transit, rail and highways across the region - including 12 separate municipalities - and 10 transit projects in London.

While many of the plans have already been unveiled, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney did say talks have started with VIA Rail and GO Transit to expand service to London, however there is no timeline for implementation.

More to come.