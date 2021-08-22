Regional heat warning extends into Sunday with risk of thunderstorms

London, Ont -

A one day heat warning initially issued on Saturday has extended into Sunday for Middlesex-London region.

The forecast is calling for a high of 31 degrees on Sunday, it will feel much hotter with the humidex.

The health unit reminds people to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, wear sunblock with 30+ SPF and wear a hat and light clothing.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region, with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds Sunday afternoon.

MLHU is reminding residents to limit your outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day and check in regularly with older adults.

Do not leave pets or children in vehicles, even if they're in the shade.

Hhigh temperatures and high humidity levels are likely throughout the upcoming week.