Region surpasses 13,000 COVID-19 cases as MLHU reports 23 new infections

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

An uptick in cases continued Wednesday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 23 new cases but no deaths.

It marks the seventh day in a row of double-digit cases, and the fifth time the region has seen 16 or more daily cases since Friday. Prior to Aug. 13, daily case totals had held under 15 since mid-June.

The region now has a total of 13,012 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,656 cases resolved leaving 124 active. There are now 3,682 cases with a variant of concern – including 173 of the Delta variant -- and another 190 that are mutation-positive.

Of the new cases since July 6, 86.7 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even though those groups comprise just over 27 per cent of the population

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

One outbreak continues at the Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence, while another outbreak involving 17 cases linked to Delilah's restaurant remains active.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 24 active, 4,030 total, 3,922 resolved, 84 deaths, 940 variants

Grey-Bruce – five new, 38 active, 2,209 total, 2,147 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 21 active, 2,774 total, 2,699 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 18 active, 1,980 total, 1,905 resolved, 57 deaths, 369 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 17 active, 3,660 total, 3,575 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants

Following a single-day drop in cases, Ontario health officials are reporting 485 new infections Wednesday and three new deaths.