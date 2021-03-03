Advertisement
Region's top doctor earned $100K in overtime last year
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 5:37PM EST
Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie speaks on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
LONDON, ONT. -- Overtime payments to London and Middlesex County’s top public health doctor topped $100,000 last year.
Dr. Chris Mackie’s one-time pandemic payment was covered by the province, according to health board chair Coun. Maureen Cassidy.
According to Ontario's Sunshine List, Dr. Mackie earned a salary of $301,655 in 2019.
In 2020, that climbed by almost 38 per cent to $414,926.
