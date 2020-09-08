LONDON, ONT -- It's back to school today for students at a half-dozen French first language schools in London.

While students in regions’ two biggest boards (TVDSB and LDCSB) along with the French Catholic Board wait to begin school next week, those in the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde are back in classes today.

It is the first school board in the region to resume classes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about half the student population arrived at the only Secondary school in the board, École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont, Tuesday morning.

The school is following a split cohort system, with students between grades seven and twelve, split into groups A and B.

Starting next week the groups will alternate, spending one day in class, and a day at home learning online.