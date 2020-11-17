LONDON, ONT -- If you haven't dug out your shovels and scrapers yet, now may be the time.

Lake effect snow beginning early Tuesday has the potential to bring us much as 20cm to the region by Wednesday morning.

Some early commuters have already been met with some flurries and snow in London and parts of Middlesex County.

Environment Canada has issued a Snow Squall Watch for London and Eastern Middlesex County.

Watches are also in place for Bruce-Grey, Oxford and Wellington County, with Huron-Perth has been upgrade to a Snow Squall Warning.

Amounts of snow will vary locally anywhere from 10 to 20 cm.

The weather agency warns that white out conditions are possible during snow squalls and blowing snow may become a hazard as well.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall later Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.