Reduced hours in place at Collision Reporting Centre
CTV News London Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 3:54PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:07PM EDT
LONDON, ON -- As of Friday hours of operation at the Collision Reporting Centre at 1001 Brydges Street in London will be reduced.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hours have changed for the safety of drivers and staff.
Individuals who come to the centre will be asked to screen for potential health risks prior to entering the building.
The new hours of operation are: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.