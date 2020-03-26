LONDON, ON -- As of Friday hours of operation at the Collision Reporting Centre at 1001 Brydges Street in London will be reduced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hours have changed for the safety of drivers and staff.

Individuals who come to the centre will be asked to screen for potential health risks prior to entering the building.

The new hours of operation are: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.