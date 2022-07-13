'Red Tape and Permits'; Why is Santa’s House still in Victoria Park?
'Red Tape and Permits'; Why is Santa’s House still in Victoria Park?
The big red house was a hot topic of conversation during SunFest.
CTV News overheard multiple people asking "Why is Santa’s House still in Victoria Park?"
Well the answer may just be bureaucracy.
"We would really like to move it out of the park and move it to Covent Garden Market but we're having some red tape out right now with the city," says Leo Larizza, the founder of the TLC Foundation who runs Santa’s House.
"We bought a permit to move it in April, but unfortunately the crane guys went on strike and that slowed things down. When they returned and we were ready to move it the city said we needed a heritage permit."
Leo Larizza of the TLC Foundation who runs Santa’s House speaks to CTV News on July 13, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The city’s communications department explains why the permit is needed.
"Because the Santa House will be a permanent structure at the Covent Garden Market, this move requires a full site plan application as well as a Heritage Alteration Permit from the owner before we can move the structure to the market," the city said in a statement.
"The City’s building division is waiting for the site plan application from the builder representing the House and the Covent Garden Market (CGM). As soon as the required applications are approved, work will begin to move the Santa House to its permanent home."
Larizza, the CGM and Ward 13 City Councillor John Fyfe-Millar were all unaware a permit were needed, or they would have got the ball rolling back in April, when the City pressured TLC to get the house out of the park.
"I'm fully expected that they're prepared to get this through as quickly as possible so we can get it over there," says Fyfe-Millar who represents the downtown ward.
Fyfe-Millar spoke with organizers of the Home County Folk Festival who plan to use the house as a vendor space this weekend. Larizza thinks that is a great idea.
"We'd like to move it tomorrow if we could, but that's not going to happen," says Larizza.
"There's a lot of moving parts when you're moving this house. There's the crane people, there's the flatbed people, there's the drywall people, there's the people to take it apart. There's electricians and we have to get all those people together, which we did. And then things fell apart when the crane operators went on strike and then we got them together again and now we're having problems with permits. So getting these people is not easy."
The worry now is that the permit can take up to 90 days for approval.
The TLC Foundation is trying to move Santa’s House to Covent Garden Market but a heritage permit is temporarily preventing the move (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)"We needed it at the Market as soon as possible because we need to prep that area for the holiday season," says Fyfe-Millar
"I know it's going to be 30 degrees today, but we're thinking about when it's going to be five degrees in December."
If the permit takes the full 90 days, it would be around October - just weeks before the house is set to open.
"It is going to take a month to a month- and-a half to get it back to looking great," says Larizza.
"Dry walling the inside, new flooring, new carpet, painting and just a lot of work needs to get done. You know if we come to October and that house has not moved we're going to be scrambling to get it open and I don't want to do that."
That has him potentially looking at a 100 Kellogg Lane as a backup plan.
"Either we got to move it in the next two weeks, or we could have issues and we may have to find another location," says Larizza.
The TLC Foundation has raised over $500,000 for sick and terminally ill children in the region. Larizza says during this process with the city, he’s felt like giving up at times.
"The easiest thing to do would just be knock it down and, you know, just finish it and not go through all this problems that we constantly go through," says Larizza.
"That wouldn't be fair to the kids. In fact, the harder it is, the harder we should work because we are fighting for these kids."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Windsor
-
‘Our phones are ringing off the hook’: Booster interest increases after eligibility expands
A Windsor-Essex pharmacist is applauding the provincial government for expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults 18 and older to get a fourth dose if they wish.
-
Windsor councillor pushes for panhandling bylaw
A Windsor councillor is making the case to outlaw panhandling in business and tourism districts and residential areas, after receiving complaints from residents and business owners about the proliferation of panhandling in the city.
-
Soaring food prices got you down? Here’s how to save money
The cost of groceries has shot up 9.7 per cent in 2022 so far, according to Sylvain Charlebois, the self-proclaimed “Food Professor.”
Barrie
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case
Talking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
-
Caledon OPP look to identify suspect involved in alleged sexual assault on transit bus
Caledon OPP is turning to the public to help identify a potential suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault that happened on a Brampton Transit bus.
-
Simcoe County looks to revitalize plan to strengthen tourism
Simcoe County is teaming up with Canadian-based strategy and development company Bannikin to consult with tourism operators, municipalities, residents and stakeholders.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release photo of suspect wanted for attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo and a description of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident earlier this month on Frood Road.
-
Smoke’s Poutinerie says thank you by giving out free food
As part of a cross-country tour, Smoke’s Poutinerie in Sudbury saw the Gravy Train arrive in the city Wednesday to give out free poutines.
-
Parents perturbed about COVID-19 cases at northern summer camp
At least three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Camp Bickell just outside of Timmins, and some parents are raising concerns about a lack of communication.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
Riders, Garrett Marino issue apologies to Jeremiah Masoli following July 8 game against Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and defensive lineman Garrett Marino have issued apologies to Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and the team, following their July 8 game that saw Masoli injured by a hit from Marino.
-
Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa
The Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, eligible residents can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
-
93-year-old cyclist succumbs to injuries after car accident in Montreal
A 93-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple police units outside Osborne Village apartment
Multiple police cars are outside of an apartment building in Osborne Village Wednesday afternoon.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
8-year-old boy bit in the face by loose Lethbridge dog
Lethbridge police say an eight-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday when a loose dog bit him in the face.
-
Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.
-
Missing Alberta teen may be in Calgary, twin brother found safe
RCMP believe a teenage boy who went missing from the Gleichen area may be in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
'No hazardous goods' spilled after train derailment in Kamloops, B.C., officials say
A train has derailed within the city limits of Kamloops, B.C., but officials say there were no "hazardous goods" spilled.
-
'An unthinkable loss': Vancouver Symphony Orchestra mourns death of longtime music director
Maestro Bramwell Tovey, the longest-serving music director in the history of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, has died.
-
A Whistler, B.C. mansion is listed for $39M. Here's a look inside.
Billed as a "modern mountain masterpiece," a home in Whistler, B.C. is on the market for $39 million – about five times the amount of the Vancouver Canucks' highest-paid player's annual salary.