Red dress for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2S People at city hall for first time

For the next couple days, the front of city hall will acknowledge a genocide across Canada and here in London.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning to recognize tomorrow as the National Day of Awareness and Action for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S).

Also known as Red Dress Day, two dresses were hung in the front windows of city hall along side an information poster seeking information about the killing of Sonya Cywink.

Cywink was 31 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when she was killed in London.

She was last seen alive at Dundas and Lyle Streets on Aug. 26, 1994.

Her body was found four days later at Southwold Earthworks National Historic Site in Elgin County.

“The red dresses are a reminder of the women and people who should have been wearing those dresses in our communities,” explained Coun, Elizabeth Peloza, a Métis woman. “There’s been a huge loss to gender-based violence and a genocide that’s happened across the country.”

From May 4 to May 8, red dresses will be hung at city hall and Dearness Home.

At night, municipal buildings in the downtown will be lit red.

Peloza believes the city’s installation of the dresses is an important step.

“We can’t talk about reconciliation and a path forward until you recognize the historical wrongs.”