Record setting month for influenza in Huron-Perth

(SOURCE: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) (SOURCE: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, December 8, 2022

A new bill on early learning and the child-care system is expected to be announced by Canada's families minister, Ottawa will be reviewing an RCMP contract with a company linked to the Chinese government, and what the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation and consumers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver