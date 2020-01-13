LONDON, ONT. -- Restoration company Winmar says it responded to more than 100 service calls for flood damage over the last couple of days.

General Manager Chris Craigan says that’s not out of the norm for a major rain event. What is unusual is that the calls have come from all over London, rather than from a localized part of the city.

He says damage to a home from flooding can range anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000.

“The carpets saturated, laminate floors in basements saturated, the drywall soaks up the water and gets into the insulation in the walls.”

A record-setting rain event over the weekend drenched the region.

According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) the local watershed received 70 to 90 millimetres of rain between Friday and Sunday morning.

Steve Sauder of the UTRCA says the flooding could have been much worse, given the amount of rainfall.

“Flood plain areas here in Harris Park, Gibbons Park, here in London, and other parts throughout the watershed are doing what they do - carry the waters in big events and making sure that we don't have as much flooding as could have happened if we don't have the floodplains, and the use of the dams that we have and the dykes here in London to help make a difference.”

The UTRCA said in its water condition statement Monday water levels in streams and rivers remain elevated, “particularly below these dams as the stored water is released, and will remain high until the end of this week.”