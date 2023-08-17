'Recipe for disaster' Car crashing into building was just the beginning

The aftermath of a single-vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road at Byron Avenue is coming to light Friday.

The collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said a compact sedan crashed into a century-old building on the southeast side of the intersection.

The car ended up wedged between a hydro pole and a business that neighbours said had just moved out.

London fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said a gas line was also struck.

“With a hydro pole compromised as well as a gas leak, that is a recipe for disaster. Crews responded appropriately and quickly to stabilize the scene in this area,” he said.

Three people inside the car were hurt. One was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car has been charged with failing to stop for a red light.

Heidi Glover spoke to CTV news on Aug. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Friday morning, the vehicle remained in place as city engineers and fire crews worked to determine if the structural integrity of the building is compromised.

“The real issue here is we are concerned about a collapse onto the roadway of the northbound lanes,” said Shewell.

In the interim, one of London’s busiest thoroughfares, Wharncliffe Road, remained closed in both directions around the crash scene.

While those passing by on foot appeared shocked by the scene, those who work and live nearby were not surprised.

Heidi Glover works next door and told CTV News she had just walked through the crash area minutes before the car went out of control.

Glover considered herself fortunate but added she is always on alert while walking along Wharncliffe Road.

“Whenever I get off the bus I take my earbuds off just because I know this is a bad corner and you to have your wits about you to cross here,” said Glover.

Tae Lee spoke to CTV news on Aug. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)She doesn’t believe the upcoming construction of a new rail underpass at the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Stanley Street will improve traffic safety.

Paul Prince, a nearby neighbour, agreed. “We have a major accident probably every five or six weeks here at this intersection. It is a serious problem and it never seems to go away,” said Prince.

Pedestrian Tae Lee agreed and said, “I get it really scared because if I were standing here, you could get hit by a car.”

Shewell said if the building is deemed structurally sound, Wharncliffe Road, except for the sidewalk at the crash site, should reopen sometime Friday.