RCAF Cyclone maritime aircraft touches down at landlocked London airport

A rare bird was spotted in the skies over London, Ont. on Monday.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicopter touched down at London International Airport as part of a cross-country trip.

“Beautiful, never seen anything like it,” said Jack Perruzza, one of the Western University Commercial Aviation Management students on hand to witness the spectacle. “I thought it was a very skillful landing. In our program it’s called ‘greasing the landing.’ It definitely did that. Super smooth.”

Student Foran Hassanpour was also impressed by the way the unusual aircraft touched down.

“I mean, it definitely has landing gear, not the regular conventional aircraft. It was able to, like, taxi off the ground. Not a lot of helicopters can do that. So, pretty cool,” said Hassanpour.

The CH-148 Cyclone is Canada’s main ship-borne helicopter, and is described as one of the most capable marine helicopters in the world.

Sgt. Brent Connelly, the airborne electronics sensor operator, said it’s used for extraordinary duties.

“Ours is configured for anti-submarine warfare,” he said. “But really we’re a multi-role platform, doing everything from search and rescue, identifying ships, aircraft, and of course tracking submarines, which is kind of the main purpose on the ship.”

Students had the opportunity to watch the landing, and spend time with crew members, learning about how the ship operates, and life in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“Extract as much information as we can,” said Perruzza. “Learn about what kind of jobs are available, what they do on their down-time, what life is like, and what it’s like to actually manoeuvre and fly one of those aircraft.”

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-148 Cyclone has landed at London International Airport. May 15, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)The big bird is being transferred from 423 Maritime Helicopter (MH) Squadron, based in Shearwater, N.S., to 443 MH Squadron, based in Esquimalt, B.C. It is making stops at Canadian Forces bases across the country, including: