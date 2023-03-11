RBC Training Ground stops in London to look for gold medal talent

For the first time ever, the Canadian Olympic Committee’s official talent search has come to the Forest City.

Known as the RBC Training Ground, the free program — which is already in its eighth year — has found and funded seven Canadian Olympic medallists, and has gone on to put hundreds more into “Canada’s Olympic talent pipeline,” according to a release.

The London scouting event was held on Saturday at the Western University Recreation Centre between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“RBC Training Ground is designed to help identify and support the next generation of Olympic talents, and provide athletes with the high-performance sport resources needed to achieve their podium dreams,” said Evan MacInnis, technical director, RBC Training Ground.

Local athletes from any sporting background were encouraged to attend the event have the chance to meet and “show their core speed, power, strength and endurance to Olympic talent scouts from 12 different sports.”

The program kicked off in 2016 and has tested 12,000 athletes across the county, with more than 1,600 being identified by National Sport Organizations has having Olympic potential – and for many of them, it was in a sport they had never considered.

Seven of those athletes went on to medal during he Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.

“While some participants are looking to re-energize or boost an Olympic dream in a sport they are already pursuing, others participate with the hope of being discovered and directed toward an Olympic sport they may have never considered,” said MacInnis.

He added, “But they all rely on raw athleticism and determination to attract the attention of our sport partners and are excited to see where this program can take them.”