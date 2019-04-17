

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





Young people with barriers to employment are about to get a major leg up thanks to a new partnership between the Royal Bank of Canada and Goodwill Industries Ontario Great Lakes.

Representatives from the two organizations, along with civic leaders and young people were on hand at Goodwill Industries in London, Ont. Wednesday to launch Work First.

RBC has committed $800,000 to the program, which is described as a work-integrated experiential learning initiative.

At-risk or marginalized youth who face barriers such as lack of education or mental illness are taught the skills they need for future success, and it all happens within a real workplace environment.