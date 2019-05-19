Featured
Rapper cancels London show and reportedly whole tour
Gucci Mane of Gucci Gang performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 12:27PM EDT
American rapper Gucci Mane will not be performing at Budweiser Gardens Sunday night.
In a statement on its website, Budweiser Gardens says the cancellation is “due to unforeseen circumstances,” but a report suggests the performer was not satisified with the production of his Canadian tour.
All ticket purchases for the London show will be refunded and there is more information about getting the refund on the Budweiser Gardens site.
The rapper’s website makes no mention of the cancellation, only linking to the Budweiser Gardens site for ticket purchases.
However, TMZ is reporting that the whole tour is cancelled as the singer wants to improve the production quality of his shows.
TMZ suggests the tour is now planned for September.
It had earlier reported that Gucci Mane had to obtain a temporary resident permit to allow entry into Canada for his tour due to past convictions.