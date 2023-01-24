'Rapidly accumulating snow' forecast for London and surrounding areas
The special weather statement remains in effect for the London-Middlesex Region.
Environment Canada is still forecasting significant snowfall for Wednesday morning into Thursday.
Commuters can expect reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow that is expected to make travel difficult.
Also covered under the statement are Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford-Brant and Grey-Bruce.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 2
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Thursday: Flurries. High minus 1.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 4.
