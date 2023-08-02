Random sexual assaults lead to 16 charges

Downtown Clinton, Ont. is usually a quiet, peaceful place, but on Tuesday afternoon a 31-year-old man allegedly broke that peacefulness by attempting to inappropriately touch four different women in less than half an hour.

“This happened just outside some of the businesses, and inside the businesses in that area. And, I think it was just a crime of opportunity. I can’t speak to the mental health of the individual, or if they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time,” said Huron OPP Const. Craig Soldan.

The random sexual assaults in broad daylight come less than 72 hours after three teens were stabbed in Clinton at a 16 year old’s birthday party in the early morning hours of Sunday.

“Two isolated incidents. Different individual. Completely separate set of events,” said Soldan.

The two violent incidents have shaken the Huron County town.

“Certainly, certainly. Typically we are not high crime areas in the rural areas,” said Municipality of Central Huron Mayor, Jim Ginn.

The 31-year-old man from Central Huron who allegedly committed the assaults is facing 16 charges including four counts of sexual assault, one count of assault, one count mischief, one count of causing a disturbance, eight counts of failure to comply with probation, and theft under $5,000.

Police are looking for any other potential victims, or for any video footage from the public.

While certainly concerned, locals are quick to point out that assaults with this level of random violence and frequency are the exception and not the rule in Clinton.

“Particularly the Town of Clinton, where we had the OPP station relocated into the town a few years ago. So crime is not rampant by any means in our small town, so this comes a shock,” said Ginn.

“Two isolated incidents. Clinton is a very safe place to live and work, and want people to feel safe and secure. In both of these circumstances, both people have been taken in to custody. They still remain in custody, and I want people to feel safe, and make sure they go about their lives, as usual,” said Soldan.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley